David DuByne Discusses The State of Food & Nutrition

David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 joining Celeste Solum to discuss the State of Food and Nutrition, starvation plans, Great Reset, currency, space weather impacting earth, ancient civilizations and empires, as well as their energy sources, impact of cycles of time.
Linktree- https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
My Articles- https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Website- https://celestialreport.com/
