WW Report: Massive Destruction World-Wide Caused By Climate Change LIARS, DEW, & IT'S OBVIOUS

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And more storms coming, Tropical Storm Beta, an obvious man-made storm that stretches from the Gulf Of Mexico Beyond Canada. It should beg questions ...
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
France A Year Ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3exMQjt7bOY
France Today
https://www.accuweather.com/en/hurricane/tropical-storm-beta-to-spend-days-pounding-gulf-coast/815250
Sally Flooding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAxYRDycmhU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm4p2M3KdNU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1wXMEYWQGQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rfbpNVGe5s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i50puTQlqS0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MaT2opnQrg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ajr8ZvHq0-E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQHwh53gs8w
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FERnLoTdmAw
Washington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ES5Fei1g9so
Oregon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLY6XrPeVsg
Canada
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41xuiXI-tK0
Trinidad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqU7KAqNnz4
Greece
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FLYR-7R44k
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey9DvVJDjmU
China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WruEcVu2JOo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XmQ0SMNnpDg
Democrats blame Climate Change
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClPcP1laqqA
Garden Furniture Survives Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D75Ri4Pf390
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)