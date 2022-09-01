'Electric Vehicles Are TERRIBLE for the Environment': Dr. Roger McGrath Dispels the Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson: "A single battery for an electric car needs at least '30 pounds of lithium, 60 pounds of cobalt, 130 pounds of Nickel, 90 pounds of copper, 190 pounds of graphite, and roughly 500 pounds of steel, aluminum, magnesium, plastic, and other materials.' All of which are derived from mining!"
Source: https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1564794328064606208?s=20