This is a classic 48-minute documentary made for Australian TV in 1983. It is the first edit of what was later aired as "The Eye of the Storm". The host is Stan Deyo, author of "The Cosmic Conspiracy". He interviews several people in connection to the work of Nikola Tesla: President Trump's uncle, Dr. John Trump, J. Frank King, Dr Stanton Friedman, William Moore, Charles Berlitz, John Schuessler, The Bahnson Brothers, Charlotte Muzar, Gene La Rocque Rear Admiral USN retired, Agnew Bahnson, Townsend Brown, Steven Stoikes, Philip J. Klass,





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: In case my account gets terminated, please subscribe here and to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





#CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, documentary, documentaries, movie, movies, film, show, series, interview, interviews, Nikola Tesla, President Trump's uncle, Dr. John Trump, J. Frank King, Dr Stanton Friedman, William Moore, Charles Berlitz, John Schuessler, The Bahnson Brothers, Charlotte Muzar, Gene La Rocque Rear Admiral USN retired, Agnew Bahnson, Townsend Brown, Steven Stoikes, Philip J. Klass, EMP Shield