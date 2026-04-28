✡️ 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 "We don't exist for some universalist ideal—we exist to protect the Jews."





Jonathan Greenblatt confirms the ADL's mission statement—"To stop the defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment to all"—is just a grift.





He also suggests Jews need to drop support for "liberalism" and "open societies" because Jews are viewed as privileged oppressors under "intersectionalism."





📎 Chris Menahan (https://x.com/i/status/2048783877812953571)