Iran: Rezaee warns against being optimistic about the MoU - "They must leave the bases"

"They must leave the bases."



Major General Mohsen Rezaee warns against being optimistic about the MoU because it could allow for "enemy tricks."

Adding:

Yesterday, Israeli airstrike struck an apartment complex in the al-Thalathi area of Gaza City.



Multiple Israeli helicopters are currently sweeping the area, suggesting the IDF may have attempted a targeted assassination operation.



At least one civilian killed with multiple others injured. Rescue operations ongoing; death toll expected to rise.

Adding:

Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Condemns Israeli Seizure of Church Land in Silwan



The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemned the seizure of land adjacent to the Monastery of Saint Onuphrius in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan on June 15, 2026, as an "unlawful and illegitimate seizure" that "sets a dangerous precedent."



During the operation, the Patriarchate's representative was forcibly removed from the property, his equipment was confiscated, trees were uprooted, and the property was enclosed with fencing and gates. Police used force against the Church representative, and the seized land, officially registered in the name of the Patriarchate, is located next to the ancient monastery and has high archaeological and religious value.



The authorities justified the raid with a municipal "greening" order from 2019, whose validity had already expired in April 2024. The Patriarchate argues that reliance on this expired order provides no lawful basis for uprooting trees, removing the lawful caretaker, sealing off Church land, or denying the Patriarchate access to its own property.



The World Council of Churches strongly condemned the actions undertaken by Israeli authorities on June 18, stating that "the reported seizure and enclosure of Church-owned land constitute a serious violation of church rights and raise profound concerns regarding respect for religious freedom."



The Patriarchate characterized the events as falling within "a wider pattern of escalating assaults aimed at weakening the indigenous Christian presence in the Holy Land," citing 111 Israeli attacks or acts of violence recorded against Christian clergy, nuns, worshippers, and church communities in 2024, including 35 attacks targeting churches, monasteries, and religious symbols.



The Patriarchate has initiated legal proceedings to reclaim the property and defend its rights.