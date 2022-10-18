Hope After Suicide: Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 57

Fr. Chris Alar





Oct 13, 2022 The loss of a loves one (suicide or any cause of death) is perhaps the most difficult of all topics to talk about. Fr. Chris Alar, MIC shares, based on personal and pastoral experience, a fact we know to be true: Even in the midst of such darkness, God’s mercy is present. There is hope for the soul of the departed and there is hope for those left behind.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 57: Hope After Suicide





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFaPRs1U1zU