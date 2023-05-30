ENG Subtitles Dr. Francis Christian - Improving the Quality of Healthcare

ENG Subtitles Interview Mar 8/23 - Dr. Francis Christian, a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh and Canada talks about medical ethics, is experiences trying to improve the quality of healthcare and patient safety, and what he thinks the future holds. He was the co-founder and director of the Surgical Humanities Program at the University of Saskatchewan and is a published poet.





Following this fascinating discussion we enjoyed special appearances by Dr. Robbie O’Dwyer, Dr. Natasha Zarubim and many others!





Deceitful Medicine - Children’s Health Defense TV with Drs. Hoffe, Malthouse, Shaw & Makis:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/deceitful-medicine/





***********************

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.





Become a Member:

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/become-a-vcc-member/

Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/join/





Please support our work of:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate-to-vaccine-choice-canada/

https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/