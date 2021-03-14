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"The Manipulation of Atmospheric Particles with Electromagnetic Energy". It EXPOSES the disinformation tactics of the mainstream media.
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102 views • March 14, 2021
"THIS IS SO IMPORTANT TO OUR LIVES, A MUST WATCH AND LEARN" In particular, the film focuses on biological impacts. You know, the area of study that is the most important and therefore roundly ignored by the geoengineers. The most extensive discussions here revolve around the Human health impacts of aluminum exposure. If you’re new to this topic, aluminum has been found to be the most common constituent of today’s geoengineering sprays, and guess what? It’s really bad for us – especially aluminum nanoparticles. The film also shows how the combination of aluminum in our bodies and our exposures to harmful electromagnetic energy (such as that produced by 5G cell towers) adds another layer of harmful complexity here.
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