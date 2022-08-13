ZEROTIME - Digital ID Danger & AHPRA Brutality with Senator Malcolm Roberts & Dr. Duncan Syme

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.





This week we are joined by Dr. Duncan Syme to discuss the continuation of his battle along with other Aussie doctors who are fighting against the extreme actions of AHPRA, new legislation being imposed effecting the doctor/patient relationship, as well as Senator Malcolm Roberts to discuss the real danger Australians are in with the incoming Digital ID.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

Subscribe to Red Voice Media Premium for just $1 today via this link:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee

Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Shared from and subscribe to:

mariazeee

https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee