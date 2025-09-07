© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp urges you to reject digital ID:
"The moment you let them have their digital ID and then you let them link it to their digital currency, your life is over."
"They will be able to switch you off at the turn of a button."
"We are the frogs in the water and the water is getting hot. I'm jumping out. Coming with me?"
Source @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!