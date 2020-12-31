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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-142-geologists-forecast-longer-colder-winters-based-on-geologic-record
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•GISP 2 Ice core data set proves Earth’s climate warmer in the past than today
•Wild fires at a global low point even though massive fires swept California
•A time line for crop losses and global cooling to 2022
•A timeline for extreme weather planet wide to 2022
•Seasons will be unstable so reliably plant crops as we have in the past
•Geologists calling for longer colder winters based on geologic record and repeating cycles
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