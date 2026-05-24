Super El Niño 2026 Is It the End of the Global Supply Chain as We Know It

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THE ANALYSIS: In this report, David DuByne analyzes how the Super El Niño 2026 is intersecting with fertilizer shortages and shifting magnetic fields to create a systemic threat to the Global Supply Chain. We explore the historical precedents of population migration when resource cycles fail and what it means for Geopolitical Risk as we approach the 2030 reset.
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