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Russian Sea-Based Missiles Near the Railway Station Malin in the Zhytomyr region - Destroyed Weapons and military Equipment Transferred to The Donbass. 052322
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10 views • May 23, 2022
Russian Ministry of Defense: Sea-based missiles near the railway station Malin in the Zhytomyr region destroyed weapons and military equipment transferred to the Donbass of the 10th mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army from Ivano-Frankivsk
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