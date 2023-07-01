Predictive Programming (Ohio Train Derailment 2023)

They are showing us what they are planning. Movie came out called "White Noise" filmed in 2022; the SAME catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio occurred.
Credit & source: Son of the Republic
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssp67047
Greg Reese Report Reese Reports | 17 February 2023
https://banned.video/watch?id=63ef9989e3bdde37b44c28d7
