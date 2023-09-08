Create New Account
WHOOPI GOLDBERG LIES TO AMERICA ABOUT HAVING COVID 19 - MASKS ARE BACK!
channel image
KevinJJohnston
245 Subscribers
Published 21 hours ago

Whoopi Goldberg has been a far left extremist for a very long time. She gets to sit on a panel with a bunch of other mentally incapacitated maniacs and lie to the American public every morning. Regrettably, American women lap this crap up and so do a lot of beta cuck males.

Whoopi Goldberg is now laying claim to the fact that she has covid-19 and somehow she ended up being confined to her bedroom wearing a mask alone. Then she goes on national TV from her bedroom lying about the fact that she has to wear a mask in her room specifically to make stupid people mask up again, which stupid people will do.

Whoopi Goldberg is a very dangerous individual just because of her absolute foolishness and her absolute lack of a grasp on reality. She's not suffering from covid-19; she's suffering from obesity and other stupidity.

