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The Lottery Parable
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17 views • April 30, 2020
Jesus came to communicate to the human race an amazing promise of God - a promise akin to winning the spiritual lottery. But who is the promise of eternal life for? What are the conditions for claiming the prize? 'The Lottery Parable' reveals how we have been deceived into making false assumptions about our eligibility for God's promise of eternal life, and what we must urgently do to meet the conditions for salvation.
Keywords
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