Covid-19 vaccine is a biological weapons program, says David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

U.S. has tested spreading pathogens by air in the New York subway system, notes David Martin, PhD. This video clip is of David Martin, PhD being interviewed by Tommy Robinson of the "Silenced" podcast that was posted on 09/28/2023. The full 1:31 hour show is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3lflua-episode-8-silenced-with-tommy-robinson-dr-david-martin.html

Ralph Baric, PhD's curriculum vitae (CV) [his resume] is posted here:
https://sph.unc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/112/2016/09/CV_Ralph_Baric.pdf

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinebioweaponcovid-19david martin phd

