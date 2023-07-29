Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHO and UN – Pedofingers away from children | www.kla.tv/26672
Every healthy person knows that true love protects children. In particular, it protects children from sexual assault and deformity. However, what the WHO and UN are selling with inhumane power as freedom for children, is simply abominable destruction of their personalities, on all levels of their development.

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26672


Keywords
pedophiliaeducationwhopornographyuno

