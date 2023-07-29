WHO and UN – Pedofingers away from children | www.kla.tv/26672

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Every healthy person knows that true love protects children. In
particular, it protects children from sexual assault and deformity. However,
what the WHO and UN are selling with inhumane power as freedom for children, is
simply abominable destruction of their personalities, on all levels of their
development.
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