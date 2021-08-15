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They Know - Devils
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1368 views • August 15, 2021
Br. Alexis Bugnolo states that those behind the Vaxxes know full well what they will do to those who have taken the Medical Sharpie.
We always hope for the best but we must prepare ourselves for the worst.
We always hope for the best but we must prepare ourselves for the worst.
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