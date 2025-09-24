RT News - September 24 2025 4PM GMT

September 24, 2025

rt.com





Moscow and Tehran sign a memorandum to build multiple nuclear reactors in Iran amid intensifying Western pressure on the Middle Eastern country. A Ukrainian drone attack on southern Russia leaves two civilians dead and seven wounded. Moscow bares its claws after Donald Trump brands the country nothing more than a paper tiger. The Kremlin says Russia has proven its resilience in the face of unprecedented economic sanctions.





