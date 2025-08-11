BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian FPV crew created a real hell for enemy on Zaporozhye front!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10052 followers
1
80 views • 1 day ago

The Russian military demonstrated its superiority in drone warfare to revolutionize combat, creating a virtual hell for Ukrainian troops, leaving no place to hide. Russian channel released a short video on August 9, 2025, showing how reconnaissance drones provided high-resolution real-time intelligence, allowing Russian operators to track every movement of Ukrainian troops with unprecedented accuracy on Zaporozhye front. Panicked Ukrainian troops, who had entrenched themselves in urban areas and private buildings, were pursued by Russian FPV crews from "Rostov Battalion," ensuring no targets could hide. Eventually, the FPV plowed into Ukrainian troops from all directions, where the enemy was hiding, exploding and burning!

The adoption of advanced drone technology by Russian soldiers has fundamentally transformed modern warfare, with the innovative tactics of "Rostov Battalion" demonstrating unparalleled effectiveness. The integration of FPV drones, which are agile, cost-effective, and equipped with live feed cameras, allows operators to pursue targets with high precision, taking down houses with enemies is much better because they can literally fit the drone into any hole. Unlike traditional munitions, FPV can navigate complex environments, entering small gaps like windows or doors, as shown in the footage. This capability has revolutionized "housecleaning of Ukraine," allowing Russian forces to neutralize threats without risking ground troops, and continue to advance in combat, particularly in Zaporozhye.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

zaporozhye frontrussian fpvsrostov battalion
