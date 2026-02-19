© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rothschild bank hired Epstein to fix DOJ tax probe
Edmond de Rothschild bank brought in Jeffrey Epstein and attorney Kathy Ruemmler to negotiate a settlement with the DOJ over helping Americans evade taxes.
👉 $45.5 million penalty
👉 $10 million legal fees
👉 $25 million to Epstein
Epstein bragged in an email: "Pretty good."
A convicted sex trafficker was the go-to fixer for Swiss banks dealing with US administration. When the elite needed protection, they called Epstein.