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The scourge of modern health - what we knew in 1916 re infections causing systemic disease - but today we have lost!
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86 views • October 02, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jVedWy9AwrA
0:00 Intro + what + why
1:07 Dr. Levy 5000 people study
2:06 Bugs in ear
2:25 Teeth cavitation
2:51 Space is limited, bugs leave
3:41 The whole point
4:08 Double lung transplant saved
4:48 Tonsils and other locations
5:19 My mold teeth
5:55 Cyst on lip
7:00 Water pik- gums repaired in 2 weeks
7:48 Cone Beam 3D x-ray
8:17 Oral infection causes
9:11 Broken root left in jaw
10:24 Swish with H2O2
10:31 Other results of these bugs
10:46 Dairy allergy from sinus parasite
11:23 Infection in nose for 20 years
14:18 Candida in nose for years
15:30 Weston A Price 1916
17:08 Dr. Mayo 1915
17:56 X-ray vs no x-ray
18:34 2 impacted teeth causing violence 1908
19:13 Dr. Mayo climax in his lecture
20:50 Dr. Hal Higgins iaomt.org
21:06 Chronic leg infection from nose
21:37 NanobacTX, The Calcium Bomb
21:52 Teeth plaquing
22:54 Virus in R ear +heart disease
23:33 Tetracycline + heart disease
24:08 Minocycline + heart disease
24:43 Smoking mouth + heart disease
25:21 Oraldnalabs.com
26:16 List of bacteria known to cause plaquing
27:16 Bacteria love certain tissues
28:26 High carbs feed cancer 1913
29:19 Mouth + nose = external environment
30:06 Spray in nose, swish in mouth
31:00 3 siblings
32:01 FDA laws
32:56 People teach me, free market matters
35:00 Close
See this video also, PLEASE! https://rumble.com/vjwtzw-hidden-epid...
The waterpik recipe is:
1) 1/2 dropperful of 12% food grade hydrogen peroxide (without stabilizers) into the water.
2) 1/8 teaspoon good salt
3) 1/4 teaspoon sodium bicarbonate or potassium bicarbonate
Use this once or twice a day before brushing.
If you ever need help, are confused, or need direction, contact us to become a patient. We take a step back and start at the beginning by looking at your health as the puzzle that it is and figure it out with our vast experience and knowledge in natural healthcare.
For more information about a personalized nutrition program for you and pricing options, click here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
Or call 734-302-7575.
Get my free eBook “Rediscovering the Most Common Mechanism of Chronic Disease" here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
(Please do not use the YouTube comments section for personal questions that are appropriately addressed in a doctor-patient private conversation. Please do not start a question with “What about..?” or generally ask “Your thoughts, please”. Please reword your question to be very specific. Thank you!)
If you would like to become a patient with myself or one of my colleagues, take a look at the options below. Each one is unique:
o Long Distance Patient Program:
There are 3 phone consultations to get you started with your personal practitioner.
o Long Distance Patient Travel Package:
You travel to our office; You will have 3 visits in 2 days.
o Heart Travel Package for Long Distance Patient:
You travel to our office; You will have 5 visits in 3 days and includes 5 objective tests and a comprehensive nutritional programming for your heart.
To buy supplements and personal care products, go here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
For more information about the personalized long distance nutrition programs and pricing options, click here: https://wp.me/P9wKan-6oR
To become a local patient (you live in the Ann Arbor, Michigan USA area) go to our website to get more information: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
We look forward to helping you feel your best!
Dr. Darren Schmidt
My Professional FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Lacticacidos...
My office FB page: https://www.facebook.com/realfoodcures/
DISCLAIMER: The products and the claims made about specific products on or through this site have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and are not approved to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. Individual results may vary. You should not use the information on this site for diagnosis or treatment of any health problem or for prescription of any medication or other treatment.
UCC 1-308 without prejudice.
0:00 Intro + what + why
1:07 Dr. Levy 5000 people study
2:06 Bugs in ear
2:25 Teeth cavitation
2:51 Space is limited, bugs leave
3:41 The whole point
4:08 Double lung transplant saved
4:48 Tonsils and other locations
5:19 My mold teeth
5:55 Cyst on lip
7:00 Water pik- gums repaired in 2 weeks
7:48 Cone Beam 3D x-ray
8:17 Oral infection causes
9:11 Broken root left in jaw
10:24 Swish with H2O2
10:31 Other results of these bugs
10:46 Dairy allergy from sinus parasite
11:23 Infection in nose for 20 years
14:18 Candida in nose for years
15:30 Weston A Price 1916
17:08 Dr. Mayo 1915
17:56 X-ray vs no x-ray
18:34 2 impacted teeth causing violence 1908
19:13 Dr. Mayo climax in his lecture
20:50 Dr. Hal Higgins iaomt.org
21:06 Chronic leg infection from nose
21:37 NanobacTX, The Calcium Bomb
21:52 Teeth plaquing
22:54 Virus in R ear +heart disease
23:33 Tetracycline + heart disease
24:08 Minocycline + heart disease
24:43 Smoking mouth + heart disease
25:21 Oraldnalabs.com
26:16 List of bacteria known to cause plaquing
27:16 Bacteria love certain tissues
28:26 High carbs feed cancer 1913
29:19 Mouth + nose = external environment
30:06 Spray in nose, swish in mouth
31:00 3 siblings
32:01 FDA laws
32:56 People teach me, free market matters
35:00 Close
See this video also, PLEASE! https://rumble.com/vjwtzw-hidden-epid...
The waterpik recipe is:
1) 1/2 dropperful of 12% food grade hydrogen peroxide (without stabilizers) into the water.
2) 1/8 teaspoon good salt
3) 1/4 teaspoon sodium bicarbonate or potassium bicarbonate
Use this once or twice a day before brushing.
If you ever need help, are confused, or need direction, contact us to become a patient. We take a step back and start at the beginning by looking at your health as the puzzle that it is and figure it out with our vast experience and knowledge in natural healthcare.
For more information about a personalized nutrition program for you and pricing options, click here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
Or call 734-302-7575.
Get my free eBook “Rediscovering the Most Common Mechanism of Chronic Disease" here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
(Please do not use the YouTube comments section for personal questions that are appropriately addressed in a doctor-patient private conversation. Please do not start a question with “What about..?” or generally ask “Your thoughts, please”. Please reword your question to be very specific. Thank you!)
If you would like to become a patient with myself or one of my colleagues, take a look at the options below. Each one is unique:
o Long Distance Patient Program:
There are 3 phone consultations to get you started with your personal practitioner.
o Long Distance Patient Travel Package:
You travel to our office; You will have 3 visits in 2 days.
o Heart Travel Package for Long Distance Patient:
You travel to our office; You will have 5 visits in 3 days and includes 5 objective tests and a comprehensive nutritional programming for your heart.
To buy supplements and personal care products, go here: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
For more information about the personalized long distance nutrition programs and pricing options, click here: https://wp.me/P9wKan-6oR
To become a local patient (you live in the Ann Arbor, Michigan USA area) go to our website to get more information: https://thenutritionalhealingcenter.c...
We look forward to helping you feel your best!
Dr. Darren Schmidt
My Professional FB page: https://www.facebook.com/Lacticacidos...
My office FB page: https://www.facebook.com/realfoodcures/
DISCLAIMER: The products and the claims made about specific products on or through this site have not been evaluated by the United States Food and Drug Administration and are not approved to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease. Individual results may vary. You should not use the information on this site for diagnosis or treatment of any health problem or for prescription of any medication or other treatment.
UCC 1-308 without prejudice.
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