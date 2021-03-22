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What People (+ Comedians) State Publicly; is VERY Different than How they FEEL Privately
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34 views • March 22, 2021
Cancel culture has a direct effect on what people are willing to state publicly versus what they say and feel in private. Cancel culture and wokism have negatively effected free expression as people feel losing their jobs and their friends.
This includes the majority of comedians not named Dave Chapelle or Bill Burr, including a comic friend of mine who refuses to comment publicly on what he sees as the downhill spiral of California and the United States for fear of losing his jobs and livelihood.
Be brave, speak out against the fascist woke.
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This includes the majority of comedians not named Dave Chapelle or Bill Burr, including a comic friend of mine who refuses to comment publicly on what he sees as the downhill spiral of California and the United States for fear of losing his jobs and livelihood.
Be brave, speak out against the fascist woke.
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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