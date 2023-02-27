Create New Account
NATURAL IMMUNITY TO COVID PROVEN SUPERIOR TO VACCINE IMMUNITY
Published Yesterday |
Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 25, 2023


As masks, lockdowns, and COVID shots are being seen for how truly ineffective they each were, it’s natural immunity’s turn to be recognized after years of censorship. As legacy media races to act like they are breaking a new story, many know all along the power of natural immunity.


#NaturalImmunity #BillMaher


POSTED: February 24, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2atsd0-natural-immunity-to-covid-proven-superior-to-vaccine-immunity.html


Keywords
healthmedicinedel bigtreehighwirenatural immunity

