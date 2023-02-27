Del BigTree at the HighWire





Feb 25, 2023





As masks, lockdowns, and COVID shots are being seen for how truly ineffective they each were, it’s natural immunity’s turn to be recognized after years of censorship. As legacy media races to act like they are breaking a new story, many know all along the power of natural immunity.





#NaturalImmunity #BillMaher





POSTED: February 24, 2023





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2atsd0-natural-immunity-to-covid-proven-superior-to-vaccine-immunity.html



