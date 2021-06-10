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John Schneider | “Bo” from Dukes of Hazzard | Why President Donald J. Trump Has “The Trump Card”
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221 views • June 10, 2021
The man who played “Bo” from Dukes of Hazzard joins us to share why you never have a second chance to make a first impression and why President Donald J. Trump holds the Trump card.
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