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Lawyer Dissects Alex Jones Deposition - Viva Frei Vlawg
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125 views • November 22, 2020
Wow, this guy should be on Alex Jone's legal team. A Canadian lawyer at that. Splicing together clips to get the inferences you want. How can ANYONE know who was 1st to put forward the conspiracy theory. The lawyer examining Mr Jones is put on the defense through his own mouth.
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