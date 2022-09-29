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Top Immigration Official Admits Biden-Harris Regime Is Only Removing a Fraction of Illegals
JD Rucker
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33 views • September 29, 2022

Sometimes a headline comes across my desk that is so obvious, I pass because I assume everyone already knows about it. I have to remind myself that most Americans are not paying attention, and even when they are they're getting their news from corporate media. In other words, they're not getting the news at all, just the talking points supplied to them by the globalist elites and their proxies in the Democrat Party.

This article by Roy Green over at Natural News highlights two realities that more Americans need to know. First, the invasion at our southern border is horrible but the end results are far worse than they could be because the Biden-Harris regime is letting illegal aliens in but not making them leave. When CBP officials say they're only removing a fraction, what they really mean is they're barely removing anyone at all. The second reality is that under President Trump's policies, illegal aliens were removed in far greater numbers. Some point to Obama having higher deportation numbers, but they forget that the "Remain in Mexico" policy that kept asylum seekers on the southern side of the border did not contribute to deportation statistics.

With that said, here's the article by Roy Green...

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-09-27-immigration-official-admits-biden-removing-few-illegals.html

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podcastborder crisiscbpnatural newsillegal aliensthe jd rucker show
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