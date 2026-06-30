Date: June 30, 2026. Lesson 127-2026. Title: God's Wisdom for Resolving Conflict

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine Proverbs 25:8–10, where Solomon provides one of Scripture's clearest and most practical teachings on conflict resolution. Rather than rushing into public disputes, wisdom calls believers to slow down, think through the consequences, address grievances privately, and guard the confidences entrusted to them. Through the wisdom of Proverbs, the teachings of Jesus in Matthew 5 and Matthew 18, and the counsel of James 1:19, Rick and Doc demonstrate that many broken relationships and damaged reputations are the result not of the original disagreement, but of the way the conflict was handled. The lesson also explores the Septuagint's sobering warning that unresolved and carelessly escalated quarrels can become irreconcilable, bringing lasting regret and relational destruction. God's way is neither avoidance nor reckless confrontation, but humble, truthful, and private reconciliation whenever possible.

Lesson 127-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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