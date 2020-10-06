Trump: 'Don't Let Covid Dominate Your Life!'

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President Trump returned to the White House from a weekend stay in the hospital after experiencing Covid symptoms. In a dramatic moment, before entering the building he took off his mask and told Americans to stop being so afraid of Covid that it dominates your life. The president's detractors - and virtually the entire mainstream media - had their heads explode. Has the President finally seen through the political manipulation of the Covid public health crisis?
Articles discussed today:
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/herd-immunity-is-still-key-in-the-fight-against-covid-19/amp
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/october/06/against-fear/