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Free & Brave PT 2: Session 3 - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny -- A Brutal Overview of the "Pandemic"
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241 views • June 05, 2021
Free & Brave PT 2: Session 3 - Dr. Tenpenny -- How to Implement Fake "Pandemics"
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/9b3hz7q
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Some general recommendations: 1:47:00
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - May 22nd, 2021
All of Dr. Tenpenny's sites can be accessed from DrTenpenny.com
Original Link - Share, Give, Download - https://subspla.sh/9b3hz7q
Access to ALL 10 SESSIONS of FREE & BRAVE Part 2:
https://churchofgladtidings.com/media?sapurl=Lyt6ZGhwL2xiL21zLytneHN6eXJkP2JyYW5kaW5nPXRydWUmZW1iZWQ9dHJ1ZQ==
Some general recommendations: 1:47:00
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny - May 22nd, 2021
All of Dr. Tenpenny's sites can be accessed from DrTenpenny.com
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