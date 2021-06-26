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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1535 - Charlotte Dunaway - The suspects are caught
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4 views • June 26, 2021
Charlotte was in the Publix in Ocoee,FL, when Cox, who has 9 felony arrests, knocked her to the ground as he snatched her purse. The 3 then fled the scene in a stolen car. Charlotte suffered a broken collar bone, a head injury, and bruises all over her body.
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