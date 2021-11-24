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Mich. poll challengers question 2020 election
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10 views • November 24, 2021
Michigan has been a hot bed of questions surrounding the 2020 elections. Dozens of poll challengers are coming forward to discuss what they believe to be fraudulent activity that supported Joe Biden. Bob Cushman is a Michigan voter and volunteered during the 2020 election. One America's Christina Bobb sat down with Cushman to learn what he witnessed in November 2020.
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