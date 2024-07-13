RT News July 13, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 13, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Joe Biden’s has his hands full with trouble in Washington, as another 90 million dollars of his campaign funds reportedly get frozen and his traditional media backers make an abrupt U-turn. The EU’s top diplomat cries foul as Moscow outplays the bloc in Africa. Josep Borell calls for people on the continent to be, quote ‘counter programmed.’ NATO countries are looking at ways, to take back Chinese-owned infrastructure projects in Europe over Beijing’s alleged support of Moscow. But is it a wise move?