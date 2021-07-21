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The Jab - Safe and Effective? It doesn't look good!
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490 views • July 21, 2021
Is the experimental COVID jab safe and effective?
That’s a great question.
There are many competing and contradictory positions and making sense of them all is difficult.
The one thing we can say for sure is that we’re not getting the full picture from the Australian politicians, bureaucrats, and medical professionals and the media.
How do we know this?
Because evidence sourced from around the world indicates there are alarming rates of ‘adverse events’ - that is death and disabilities - in those who have taken the jab.
Please watch and share.
www.australiaoneparty.com
That’s a great question.
There are many competing and contradictory positions and making sense of them all is difficult.
The one thing we can say for sure is that we’re not getting the full picture from the Australian politicians, bureaucrats, and medical professionals and the media.
How do we know this?
Because evidence sourced from around the world indicates there are alarming rates of ‘adverse events’ - that is death and disabilities - in those who have taken the jab.
Please watch and share.
www.australiaoneparty.com
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