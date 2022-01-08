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My Chitlin 2022 New Year Meal With Ugly Cornbread
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134 views • January 08, 2022
This is my classic chitlin New Year's video! It would have been Flawless until I screwed up the cornbread! I tried to use a different recipe instead of doing it the standard way but it still came out good! They say if it's ugly but it still tastes good, then you've achieved your goal!
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