SIGN LANGUAGE INTERPRETED-2 min! PLEASE WATCH&SHARE! -Nurse and OBGYN on Spike in Fetal Demise Since Covid Shot
BeadHappyDBA
Published 20 hours ago |
PLEASE SHARE AND SUPPORT THIS BRAVE SOUL:

t w i t t e r dot com jathorpmfm/status/1624252361190387713

this is on twit ter dot com under dr thorp dated feb 11th if that link does not work search there on twit ter

I AM NOT EVEN ABLE TO GET IT TO UPLOAD HERE EVEN USING GOBBLEDYGOOK LANGAUGE 

PLEASE SHARE!


Thank you for enjoying sign language interpreting content by [email protected]

please leave a comment or email us at the above if you have a video editing app that will not compromise the image of our sign language interpreting. thank you and apologies to those who are frustrated at being unable to view our full image we are working on it. thank you kindly for your support. THIS IS OUR TEMPORARY FIX

see full video here WITHOUT SIGN LANGUAGE

https://www.brighteon.com/20ac3765-82a9-4b13-8685-2ff7d6418d84

