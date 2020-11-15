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How do you convince even more people to take psychotropic drugs all the while remaining a hidden influence?
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24 views • November 15, 2020
Forcing widespread implementation of this diagnostic sham, psychiatrists have ensured that more and more people with no serious mental problem, even no problem at all, are being deceived into thinking that the best answer to life’s many routine difficulties and challenges lies with the “latest and greatest” psychiatric drug.
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
https://www.cchr.org/cchr-reports/psychiatry/introduction.html
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