Putin's redline is DEVASTATING for the unipolar order, and he's not BLUFFING | Redacted News

While the world is distracted by Israel, Russian President Putin has made some massive moves that will upend the Unipolar world order led by the United States. Putin made three huge moves over the past few days that the mainstream media largely ignored. In this video we'll explore how this will push American hegemony further into decline.

Thanks to Alaska Energy Metals for sponsoring today's video. You can learn more about their latest nickel projects right here: https://alaskaenergymetals.com Stock ticker: AKEMF



👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕 Go grab some Redacted Merch from our store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com and pick some up.

Mirrored - Redacted

