Putin's redline is DEVASTATING for the unipolar order, and he's not BLUFFING | Redacted News
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

While the world is distracted by Israel, Russian President Putin has made some massive moves that will upend the Unipolar world order led by the United States. Putin made three huge moves over the past few days that the mainstream media largely ignored. In this video we'll explore how this will push American hegemony further into decline.

Mirrored - Redacted

