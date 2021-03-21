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NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
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24 views • March 21, 2021
NASA to NSA, The Global Cloud Spy Network
The main objective of NASA was to maintain a/the remote control of computers. Controlling the communications with objects in SPACE. Now the NSA has the power to control your computers and households remotely. It is done through a network of wi-fi and cell towers to form a CLOUD effect to gain control over everyone. The push to install cell towers throughout the world ties in to the wi-fi network for total coverage. Emulating a CLOUD effect of coverage for the NSA to spy on everyone. iCloud is a sub version, example, of the Global Cloud that now exist globally. Your brain works the same way, with it's mass storage capabilities. It acts as a cloud storage device.
Moon Hoax: http://listverse.com/2012/12/28/10-reasons-the-moon-landings-could-be-a-hoax/
PROOF, U.S. UNIVERSITIES ARE SPYBOTS FOR DHS and DOJ, w/ Talk Show Hosts.
http://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2013/06/proof-its-true-u-s-universities-are-spybots-for-hsa-and-doj-2451908.html
BRICS countries are building a "new Internet" hidden from NSA
Read more:
http://voiceofrussia.com/2013_10_28/BRICS-countries-are-building-a-new-Internet-hidden-from-NSA-7157/
BRICS COUNTRIES BUILD NEW INTERNET TO AVOID NSA SPYING
http://www.infowars.com/brics-countries-build-new-internet-to-avoid-nsa-spying/
dr Meno's, "PROTEST NAKED, EXPOSE ALL OF YOUR PRIVACY."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bt-nScgtjE
The moon landing hoax (full BBC documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj5r3jXhV2Q&;spfreload=10
Darn it , Costa Rica is a member of the UN
first published nov 13, 2014
The main objective of NASA was to maintain a/the remote control of computers. Controlling the communications with objects in SPACE. Now the NSA has the power to control your computers and households remotely. It is done through a network of wi-fi and cell towers to form a CLOUD effect to gain control over everyone. The push to install cell towers throughout the world ties in to the wi-fi network for total coverage. Emulating a CLOUD effect of coverage for the NSA to spy on everyone. iCloud is a sub version, example, of the Global Cloud that now exist globally. Your brain works the same way, with it's mass storage capabilities. It acts as a cloud storage device.
Moon Hoax: http://listverse.com/2012/12/28/10-reasons-the-moon-landings-could-be-a-hoax/
PROOF, U.S. UNIVERSITIES ARE SPYBOTS FOR DHS and DOJ, w/ Talk Show Hosts.
http://beforeitsnews.com/conspiracy-theories/2013/06/proof-its-true-u-s-universities-are-spybots-for-hsa-and-doj-2451908.html
BRICS countries are building a "new Internet" hidden from NSA
Read more:
http://voiceofrussia.com/2013_10_28/BRICS-countries-are-building-a-new-Internet-hidden-from-NSA-7157/
BRICS COUNTRIES BUILD NEW INTERNET TO AVOID NSA SPYING
http://www.infowars.com/brics-countries-build-new-internet-to-avoid-nsa-spying/
dr Meno's, "PROTEST NAKED, EXPOSE ALL OF YOUR PRIVACY."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bt-nScgtjE
The moon landing hoax (full BBC documentary)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zj5r3jXhV2Q&;spfreload=10
Darn it , Costa Rica is a member of the UN
first published nov 13, 2014
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