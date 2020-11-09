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PETE SANTILLI: #HAMMER & #SCORECARD. SHERIFF JOE ARPAIO GETS DEATHBED CONFESSION OF #HAMMER CREATOR. 900 MILL. PHONE CALLS. 1 BILLION PASSWORDS CRACKED A MIN. TORE BLOWS PETE'S LISTENERS' MINDS
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224 views • November 09, 2020
SMOKING GUN ELECTRONIC ELECTION FRAUD CAUGHT LIVE ON CNN.
Ali Alexander had Sex wih Karl Rove and blackmailed him to help out Obama. Tore was on FIRE!
The Pete Santilli Show on YouTube
Ali Alexander had Sex wih Karl Rove and blackmailed him to help out Obama. Tore was on FIRE!
The Pete Santilli Show on YouTube
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