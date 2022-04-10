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Mel K With Brilliant Scholar & Author Cynthia Chung On The Truth About Ukraine 3-20-22
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40 views • April 10, 2022
Mel welcomes back incredible researcher and historian Cynthia Chung of The Rising Tide Foundation www.risingtidefoundation.net for an important perspective on Ukraine.
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. Please join us and subscribe for updates, resources and more!.
www.themelkshow.com
Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. Please join us and subscribe for updates, resources and more!.
www.themelkshow.com
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