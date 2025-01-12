BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The world just heard President Trump's assessment of the war in Ukraine! And CA Fires Update!
31 views • 3 months ago

RealNewsChannel.com


First The world just heard President Trump's honest assessment of the war in Ukraine: NATO broke its agreement with Russia to never place troops on its territory, effectively accusing the West of provoking Russia and putting the world in danger of nuclear war. Next The fires in Los Angeles are a part of a larger globalist plot to wage economic warfare and deindustrialize the US before it collapses completely. Then The DOJ will bring charges against the Democratic Deep State for staging the pipe bomb on January 6th and other false flag incidents. Revolver News' Dr. Darren Beattie Provides Important Intel. Then Steve Quayle, a Deep State researcher and author, warns that Communist/antifa forces are planning to start a possible violent uprising on or before President Trump's inauguration, based on informants inside these groups. And finally Respected lawyer Mike Yoder joins Alex Jones in publicly outlining the damning evidence that COVID-19 was weaponized in a lab and released onto the world to establish a planetary medical dictatorship governed by the UN/WHO.


Keywords
la firestrump on ukraineca fires update
