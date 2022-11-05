(A MESSAGE FOR MY ARMY -you know who you are.... Part 2)
Shared by Lucia on July 24/2022
If you have a specific need, please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected]
'THE LORD'S END TIME ARMY', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cG8SjqCkt-I
'A MESSAGE TO MY ARMY - you know who you are..... -PART 1', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpMC3XF6MAs&t=217s or https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/42a5b6e9-0970-4518-83bf-715db5c2f920
For a copy of the written transcript, please follow this link, https://444prophecynews.com/arise-my-people-my-hiding-place/.
--------------------------------------
If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.
