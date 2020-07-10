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Silvano Trotta - Marketing du Vaccin
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18 views • July 10, 2020
Import 9 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzupw-0m4z8
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vous êtes l'étude de marché de l'Etat....Pour le futur vaccin....Quand c'est gratuit, c'est Toi le Produit !
Sources :
https://www.ameli.fr/assure/actualites/vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-une-enquete-en-ligne-pour-connaitre-les-intentions-de-la-population
https://www.afrik.com/edouard-philippe-emporte-par-le-covid-didier-raoult-l-hydroxychloroquine-et-le-remdesivir
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/june/29/the-media-is-lying-about-the-second-wave/
https://c19study.com
https://plus.lapresse.ca/screens/d12467fd-a2b7-488f-8a2f-1ba3c2d0a093__7C___0.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7VUIA9Dpm0
https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/narcoleptique-depuis-son-vaccin-contre-la-grippe-a-elle-percoit-700-000-euros-08-07-2020-8349705.php
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Vous êtes l'étude de marché de l'Etat....Pour le futur vaccin....Quand c'est gratuit, c'est Toi le Produit !
Sources :
https://www.ameli.fr/assure/actualites/vaccin-contre-le-covid-19-une-enquete-en-ligne-pour-connaitre-les-intentions-de-la-population
https://www.afrik.com/edouard-philippe-emporte-par-le-covid-didier-raoult-l-hydroxychloroquine-et-le-remdesivir
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/june/29/the-media-is-lying-about-the-second-wave/
https://c19study.com
https://plus.lapresse.ca/screens/d12467fd-a2b7-488f-8a2f-1ba3c2d0a093__7C___0.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7VUIA9Dpm0
https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/narcoleptique-depuis-son-vaccin-contre-la-grippe-a-elle-percoit-700-000-euros-08-07-2020-8349705.php
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