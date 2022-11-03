Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee Uncensored: URGENT! The WHO Is Now Meeting in Secret to Overtake Your Constitution! - James Roguski
318 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 days ago |
Donate

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Nov 2, 2022


James Roguski from https://jamesroguski.substack.com/ joins Maria Zeee to reveal how the WHO is now meeting in secret and refusing to issue the public with their hidden suggestions to amendments to the International Health Regulations which seek to enslave us all under a COMPLETE medical dictatorship. You'll be shocked to see which countries are operating in secret with the WHO!


Visit https://link.goldco.com/Maria or call 855-913-0814 TODAY to protect your retirement! (US only)


Lose weight without giving up delicious Chocolate. Use Promocode MARIA for 15% off! http://earthechofoods.com/maria


Black Friday Sale! Get your Magnesium Breakthrough and other health products, Use Promocode MARIA for 10% Off!

http://www.bioptimizers.com/maria


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:

https://heavensharvest.com/


If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Visit Gold Stackers today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):

https://www.goldstackers.com.au/utm_source=zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia


Website:

https://zeeemedia.com/


Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia


Donate to support Maria:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1r5fcu-uncensored-urgent-the-who-is-now-meeting-in-secret-to-overtake-your-constit.html


Keywords
current eventswhosecret meetingsmedical dictatorshipcountriesuncensoredenslavemaria zeeejames roguskiinternational health regulationsovertake constitution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket