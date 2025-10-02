© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dodgers Sweep Reds 2025 NL Wild Card Series | Key Highlights
The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Cincinnati Reds in the 2025 NL Wild Card series with a thrilling 8-4 victory in Game 2. Yamamoto’s dominant pitching and a big sixth-inning rally sealed the deal. The Dodgers now advance to face the Phillies in the NLDS. Watch highlights and expert breakdowns.
#Dodgers #Reds #MLBPlayoffs #NLWildCard #YoshinobuYamamoto #MookieBetts #ShoheiOhtani #FreddieFreeman #TeoscarHernandez #MLBHighlights