Exposed: Hidden HHS Database Screams Murder

Dr. Jane Ruby Show





August 24, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Did you know that while everyone pores over the CDC VAERS database, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, that they control and manipulate on a daily basis, there is another database far more accurate that shows that the most common side effect of all of the C19 shots is DEATH? Billions have been paid out under the program established by President Reagan in 1986….on the back of U.S. taxpayers! And the lying Centers For Disease Control are now pulling back on all the recommendations that devastated our economy, decimated our military, and continue to harm Americans. What are they up to? And the Fauci stepdown….now he gets to tour, make millions, and get humanitarian awards…or will he? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.





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