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WHY DIVERSITY GOT ME FIRED
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70 views • August 21, 2021
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Question: “I work for a supplier that deals in electronics selling to large manufacturers. Recently this year I was told by a corporate purchasing manager that there is nothing she can do to maintain our business relationship as my company is not woman owned or classified as a diversity supplier. My contacts with this company run into the thousands worldwide, and the director who I was speaking with has a great deal of unchecked power. The company is a technology company, and I have worked with many women over my 23-year career all of whom are professional and have not harbored the least scrap of negativity toward me in my work, and I assume are assets to their teams. This perhaps is the greatest challenge to me in my career, we can always get a new customer and shame on me for creating a living off a multi-million-dollar account having kept most of my eggs in one basket. What does a man who works for a white male owned company do when his best fortune 50 customer says we no longer want to work with you because the company you work for is not classified as a diversity source?”
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3806/former-antifa-speaks-out-call-in-show-august-23rd-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3806-former-antifa-speaks-out-call-in-show-august-23rd-2017#t=0:2
Question: “I work for a supplier that deals in electronics selling to large manufacturers. Recently this year I was told by a corporate purchasing manager that there is nothing she can do to maintain our business relationship as my company is not woman owned or classified as a diversity supplier. My contacts with this company run into the thousands worldwide, and the director who I was speaking with has a great deal of unchecked power. The company is a technology company, and I have worked with many women over my 23-year career all of whom are professional and have not harbored the least scrap of negativity toward me in my work, and I assume are assets to their teams. This perhaps is the greatest challenge to me in my career, we can always get a new customer and shame on me for creating a living off a multi-million-dollar account having kept most of my eggs in one basket. What does a man who works for a white male owned company do when his best fortune 50 customer says we no longer want to work with you because the company you work for is not classified as a diversity source?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
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